Chickasha received a scant .31 inches of rain between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet’s Rainfall map.
While it doesn’t seem like much, this much needed moisture broke a month-long streak.
The Oklahoma Mesonet reported that between Dec. 18 and Jan. 16, Grady County, along with a large swath of central to southwest Oklahoma, received 0.0 inches of rain.
There could be a little more rain on the way this weekend. As of Wednesday, there is a 40% chance of showers on Saturday and 20% chance of rain on Saturday night.
Grady County is mostly in the severe drought category with the northern and southeast areas in the extreme drought category according to the Oklahoma
Only two counties are under a burn ban in Oklahoma as of Monday, Cimmaron and Texas, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergence Management Director, said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.