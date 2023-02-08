Open Streets is encouraging Chickasha residents to get moving.
The 6th Annual Open Streets event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 6 along Chickasha Ave.
The purpose of Open Streets is to encourage physical fitness. Local civic groups and businesses will set up stations that promote different forms of exercise such as but not limited to walking, jogging and bicycling. These stations will be located between the 1st. and 3rd St. on Chickasha Ave.
This event is free and open to the public. Open Streets is a Chickasha YMCA program. More details will be released closer to the event date.
