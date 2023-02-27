Multiple tornado warnings were issued by the National Weather Service (NWS) throughout the state. A tornado warning was issued on Sunday night in the northwestern Grady County area. The City of Tuttle opened their city hall for residents to seek shelter. Those in mobile homes were advised to seek shelter against the damaging winds.
At the time of this report, there have not been reports of widespread, major damage in Grady County, Dale Thompson, Grady County Emergency Management Director, said. He said there were reports of roof damage to houses in Minco and outbuildings and trailers in Ninnekah.
On Monday morning, the NWS announced they would survey several tornado tracks throughout the state. One of these is between the Minco and Tuttle areas.
The Oklahoma Mesonet is calling last night’s tornado outbreak “historic” for the month of February. The previous February record counted six tornadoes in 2009 and 1975, according to the Mesonet.
