The State 4-H Horse Show presented equine inclined youth from all over Oklahoma at the Grady County Fairgrounds July 13-15. Oklahoma 4-H members showed their skills in riding, barrel racing, pole pending, ranch roping and more.
4-H horses around at the Grady County Fairgrounds
- Photos by Jessica Lane / The Express-Star
