33rd Pre-War Swap Meet pulls up to Grady County Fairgrounds March 17

This St. Patrick’s Day could be a lucky day for automobile collectors.
The Chickasha Pre-War Swap Meet is set for March 17 and 18 at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
The annual swap meet has an international reputation for having the biggest selection of vehicles, car parts and other transportation items made between 1895 and 1945, according to the event’s website.
The gates will open at 7 a.m. on both days. Parking and admission are free.
The event meets at the fairgrounds every third Friday and Saturday in March at the fairgrounds. According to event rules, swap meet vendors will be permitted to enter the fairgrounds and set up beginning at 4 p.m. on Thursday, March 16. No vending will be allowed at the fairgrounds before 7 a.m. on Friday, March 17.
The Chickasha Pre-War Swap Meet has a collection of quotes from people who have attended the meet from all around the world. One attendee, Derrick Mills from Devon, England said,"It was fantastic. I was able to get several items I need for my White steam car and it was well worth the journey from England. I look forward to seeing you all next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.