For the 25th year, Artscope is honing the skills of young artists.
At the two-week day camp, artists between the ages of eight and 12 pick a master class to pursue, including music, dance, theatre and visual arts.
Artscope is held in classrooms and on the Te Ata Theatre stage at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
This year, the co-directors are Emily Hector Godwin and Jeanie Lee with Ashley Martin as the on-site assistant. Classes are taught by Godwin, Landon Lewis, Mandie Taylor, Jamie Evans, Rebecca Autry and Angela Moore.
Funding for ArtScope is provided by the Oklahoma Arts Council (OAC), National Endowment for the Arts (NEA), USAO, community supporters and the Chickasha Area Arts Council. This year, the Chickasha Public School Foundation provided grants for scholarships for local youth to attend Artscope.
The Chickasha Area Arts Council is a 501(c)3 all-volunteer organization which has been providing programs, workshops, events, activities, and collaborations with Public Art Projects since 2000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.