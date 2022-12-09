It’s only 2 months away! After two years of having a virtual ‘Chocolate Celebration ‘ fundraiser for the Library, this fun and tasty event will be returning to ‘in-person’ again in 2023!
The 11th annual ‘Chocolate Celebration’ fundraiser is sponsored by the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library. It will be held on Mon., Feb. 13, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 pm in the Epworth Church Life Center, 4th and Iowa in Chickasha. This event is open to the community.
The Friends of the Library organization is seeking Table Sponsors and Corporate Sponsors to support this special fundraiser.
A Table Sponsor can be an individual, group, organization or business. Each Table Sponsor provides 200 individual servings of a chocolate dessert or treat, such as cupcakes, cookies, brownies, candy, etc. Some sugar-free items are always appreciated.
Any individual, group, organization or business can be a Corporate Sponsor with a financial donation in any of these amounts – Silver $100, Gold $250, Platinum $500 or more!
To register to be a Table or Corporate Sponsor, please contact Angie at 405-779-6969, Lillie at the Library 405-222-6075 or email angieslewis13@gmail.com.
The Friends would like to have at least 18 tables of tasty chocolate treats ready and waiting for those looking forward to taking home a special gift box (or two or three or more!) of delicious and beautiful chocolate desserts.
Tickets will be $6 for a gift box of 6 chocolate treats that you select. Tickets will be on sale in January.
Proceeds from the 11th annual Chocolate Celebration 2023 will be used to help fund projects and purchase items for Chickasha Public Library.
