The 11th annual ‘Chocolate Celebration’ fundraiser, sponsored by the Friends of the Chickasha Public Library, is from 5 to 7 p.m. on Feb. 13 in the Epworth Church Life Center, 4th and Iowa in Chickasha.
After a few years of having a virtual ‘Chocolate Celebration’, it is exciting to have this year’s event in-person and to see so many faithful and supportive chocolate-loving friends again.
Tickets are $6 for a gift box of six individual servings selected by you.
Tickets are available at the Chickasha Public Library, from table sponsors and at the door of the event.
This fun event is open to the community. Enter through the double doors by the north parking lot at Epworth Church.
To date, the Friends have 15 individuals, groups, and businesses who have volunteered to be table sponsors. Each table sponsor provides approximately 200 individual servings of chocolate treats.
If you would like to be a 2023 table sponsor, contact Angie at 405.779.6969 and let her know so you can be part of this special event.
Corporate sponsorships are always appreciated, too! Mail a check to the Friends of the Library – Chocolate Celebration to 527 W. Iowa Ave., Chickasha, OK 73018.
THANK YOU to these Corporate Sponsors for 2023: Masonic Lodge No. 94; Arvest Bank; Bob Lowe, Inc.; Chickasha Rotary Club; First National Bank & Trust Co.; LaForge Properties; Mosley Agency/Century 21; P.E.O. Chapter FV; Standley Systems; Steagall Oil; Angel Johnston, & Blasingame; Chickasha Kiwanis; Chickasha Optimist Club; Churndashers Quilt Guild; DeHart Air Conditioning; Iron Tree Coffee; Liberty National Bank; Onin Staffing; P.E.O. Chapter CR; P.E.O. Chapter DV; Richard’s Printing; Rick Johnston State Farm.
Proceeds from the 11th annual Chocolate Celebration 2023 will be used to remodel the reception/circulation desk at the front entrance of the Chickasha Public Library.
