Chickasaw Country is asking the public to nominate their favorite places in south-central Oklahoma.
Nominations will be open through Feb. 3. The top nominees will then move to the voting stage on Feb. 14, when voters will choose the top favorites in each category. On March 28, the winners of each category will be announced, according to a press release from Chickasaw Country.
The categories open for nominations until Feb. 3 include:
- Best Attraction
- Best BBQ
- Best Boutique
- Best Casino
- Best Coffee Shop
- Best Family-Friendly Attraction
- Best Festival
- Best Golf Course
- Best Lake
- Best Live Performance Venue
- Best Lodging
- Best Museum
- Best Wedding Venue
- Best Overall Dining
- Best Run or Ride
- Best Winery or Brewery
Nominations are open at https://chickasawcountry.com/best-of-chickasaw-country-2023.
Grady County is one of the 13 counties that make up Chickasaw Country. In 2022, there were six nominees in Grady County including The Plantation at Coal Creek in Tuttle (Best Wedding Venue), the Rock Island Ride in Chickasha (Best Run or Ride), Grady County Historical Museum in Chickasha (Best Museum) Washita Theatre in Chickasha (Best Live Performance Venue), Salt Creek Casino in Pocasset (Best Casino) and the Festival of Light in Chickasha (Best Festival). Of these, the Chickasha Festival of Light was voted Best Festival in Chickasaw Country—for the second year in a row.
In addition to Grady County, the other 12 counties in Chickasaw Country include: McClain County, Garvin County, Pontotoc County, Stephens County, Carter County, Murray County, Johnston County, Jefferson County, Love County, Marshall County, Bryan County and Coal County.
