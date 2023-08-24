The exhibits have been judged and the doors will open for the 108th Grady County Free Fair on Thursday morning.
Starting today and through Saturday, county residents will show their blue-ribbon best at the Grady County Fairgrounds.
As per tradition, this includes quilts, squashes, pets, sheep and tractor pulls, just to name a few. This year, however, there will be a couple of new demonstrations: a mullet contest and a cornhole tournament.
The Mullet Contest will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26 in the Event Center Show Ring. Contestants may sign up at 2:15 p.m. There is no entry fee. There will be prizes for the top three in each division: 12 and under, 13 to 18-year-olds and 18 and up.
The Cornhole Tournament will take place at 10 a.m. on the west side of the North Building. Registration begins at 9:45 a.m. The fee is $10 per team and will be limited to 30 teams, prizes to the top three winners. All ages are welcome to participate.
As per the Grady County Fairgrounds, the following is a tentative schedule of the next three days:
Thursday, Aug. 24
10 a.m. - 9 p.m. Vendor booths open in North Building and Event Center
Noon - 2:30 p.m. Cake entries due
3 p.m. - 5 p.m. Cakes judged
4 p.m. - Goat show followed by sheep show
6 p.m. - Ribbon cutting ceremony, Grady County Fair Honoree presentation
6 p.m. - Carnival opens
6:10 p.m. Cake auction followed by Princess and Little Miss crowning
7 p.m. - Live entertainment by The First Look Band
Friday, Aug. 25
10 a.m. to 9 p.m. - Vendor booths open in North Building and Event Center
5 p.m. - Swine show
6 p.m. - Carnival opens
7 p.m. - Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
Saturday, Aug. 26
9 a.m. - 9 p.m. Vendor booths open in North Building and Event Center
9:30 a.m. - 4H/FFA Tractor Driving Contest (written test first)
10 a.m. - Cornhole Tournament (west side of North Building)
10 a.m. - Poultry show
10:15 a.m. - Rabbit show
Noon - 11 p.m. Carnival opens
1 p.m. - FFA Olympics Contest
2:30 p.m. Mullet Contest (Event Center)
3 p.m. Cattle Fitting Contest
4:30 p.m. Pet Show
5 p.m. - Bucket Calf Show followed by the Dairy Show then Beef Show
6 p.m. - Open Alfalfa Hay Bids
6 p.m. - Kids’ Tractor Pull
6 p.m. - All OHCE, FCCLA, Open Class and 4H Exhibits released
7 p.m. Tractor Pull (Outdoor Arena)
