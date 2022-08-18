The Grady County Fairgrounds will be bustling with activity next week leading up to and during the Grady County Free Fair.
The Little Miss Contest and 31st Annual Princess Talent Show will take place on Monday night. On Tuesday and Wednesday, local groups will drop off their exhibit entries and judging will begin.
The Grady County Free Fair will officially begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The carnival will be open from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Thursday and Friday ($25 armbands) and noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday ($30 armbands). Tickets are $1 each and rides cost four to five tickets each.
For more details, please see the schedule below, provided by the Grady County Fairgrounds. More information is available here.
Monday, Aug. 22
4:30pm.............Princess Contest Interviews
6:30 p.m. ..........Little Miss Contest
7: 00 p.m..............31st Annual Princess Talent Show
Tuesday, Aug. 23
3:00pm-5:30pm.. Take OHCE, 4-H, FCCLA, Open Class, Farm Mechanics and Flower Entries
Wednesday, Aug. 24
9:00am ............... Judge OHCE, 4H, FCCLA, Open Class, Farm Mechanics & Flowers
11:00am-7:00pm Buildings open for preparations of Commercial Vendors only
9:00am ............... HAY SHOW
9:00am............Accepting Alfalfa Hay Bids
Thursday, Aug. 25
12:00-2:30pm..... Cake entries due-North Exhibit Building West Side
3:00pm ............... Goats in place, weigh market Wethers and junior Meat Does
3:00pm ............... Weigh Wethers & check Ewe papers
3:00-5:00pm....... Judging of Cakes- North Exhibit Building West Side
4:00pm ............... GOAT SHOW-release after Grand Drive
Sheep show will run IMMEDIATELY after Goat Show SHEEP SHOW-release after Grand Drive
Friday, Aug. 26
10:00am-9:00pm North Exhibit Building Open 2:00pm............Swine in place
2:00pm ............... Weigh Swine
5:00pm ............... SWINE SHOW-release after Grand Drive
7:00pm............Tractor Pulls-Outdoor Arena
Saturday, Aug. 27
8:00am-9:00am .. Rabbit & Poultry Entries Due
9:00am-9:00pm.. Exhibit Building Open
9:30am ............... 4H/FFA Tractor Driving Contest (Written Test First)
10:00am ............. POULTRY SHOW
10:00am-1pm......Express Clydesdales Meet & Greet- Event Center
10:15am ............. RABBIT SHOW
11:00am ............. Beef in place
11:00-12:30pm...Weigh Steers & Check Heifer Papers
12:00pm ............. FFA Olympics Registration
1:00pm ............... FFA OLYMPICS CONTEST
2:30pm ............... Cattle Fitting Contest Registration
3:00pm ............... CATTLE FITTING CONTEST
3:00pm ............... Dairy in place
3:30pm ............... Enter for Pet Show
4:30pm ............... PET SHOW
5:00pm ............... BUCKET CALF SHOW
5:00pm ............... DAIRY SHOW-immediately following Bucket Calf Show-release after Grand Drive 5:00pm............ BEEF SHOW immediately following Dairy-release after Grand Drive
5:30pm ............... Register for Kids’ Pedal Tractor Pull
6:00pm ............... Open Alfalfa Hay Bids
6:00pm ............... KIDS’ PEDAL TRACTOR PULL
6:00pm ............... All OHCE, FCCLA, Open Class and 4H Exhibits (not selected for State Fair) released 7:00pm ............... Release Commercial Vendors
7:00pm............Tractor Pulls-Outdoor Arena
