The roads in Grady County District 1 have never been in better shape under the management of Commissioner Mike Walker. Mike listened to the citizens in his district and implemented changes to keep the oversized vehicles from tearing up our roads by limiting access for through traffic. A size and weights deputy was hired to enforce the regulations and to make sure these vehicles were operating within regulations. There have also been over 400 road miles improved during Mike’s first term and he is just getting started.
The commissioners were instrumental in keeping the Grady County Memorial Hospital up and running during the pandemic while the hospital was struggling to keep their doors open. The county needed the hospital open as other hospitals were at full capacity. The fire departments were provided lifesaving and safety equipment allowing them to keep the community and firefighters safe.
The chief complaint against Commissioner Mike Walker was that he chipped and sealed his own private road. The road in question has 19 other homes and has been a school bus route and turnaround for years which is allowed under state statute. Additionally, the road was adopted as a county-maintained road in 1981 per resolution. The adoption of the road was substantiated per certified minutes per the county clerk’s office. Sharon Shoemake, the former county clerk, has always contented that the road was a county-maintained road, but the current county clerk was unable to find the documents. After the charges were filed, the resolution adopting the road was located and we fully expect that all charges will be dropped.
Mike is excited and ready to continue the great work he started during his first term, and is thankful to the citizens of this county who have supported him. Grady County needs to continue to move forward as the county explodes with growth and development.
Mike appreciates your vote on June 28th and will make your vote matter!
