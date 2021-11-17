We have lived in our home for eleven years, where we’ve raised our three small children. The house was built in ’97. It’s a very traditional home with an open floor plan. We have two 9 ft Christmas trees, with one being flocked. We also have a few smaller trees up throughout the home.
Matt and Christina Wray (2505 Lakewood Dr.)
