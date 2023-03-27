"My vision is that the City of Chickasha, City Council, EDC, Chamber of Commerce, business investors and citizens of Chickasha work together in a more determined way to continue the quality of life improvements we have begun to experience during the last two years I have been a councilmember. We are now seeing the most excitement and growth in our community than we have seen in years, with increases in business creation, tourism and housing developments that are bringing more families to Chickasha.
We are also coupling this with the work on the new City of Chickasha Comprehensive Plan, which brings focused input from all parts of our city into a long range plan that will address the various needs we have now and in the near future. I am excited about this initiative, as it will assist us is tackling some of the challenging issues we have identified in recent months.
If elected for another term, I pledge to continue to provide clear representation at city council of our citizens needs and concerns. I believe it is also my responsibility to be attentive as to the quality and quantity of services being provided by the City of Chickasha to our local taxpayers and any visitors coming to enjoy our city.
Going forward, it is my goal to play a significant role in keeping the business, educational and life advancement opportunities thriving and available to all who decide to work hard to achieve more.
In our Lords service,
Kelly Boyd
Ward 4 Councilman"
