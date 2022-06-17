Hi, I’m John Williams. I’m running for the Grady County Commissioner for District 3. I’m a Christian and a family man. I’ve been married for 18 years. I’m able to multitask by being a cowboy because I do multiple jobs in one job. I’ve built my own business of training horses for 15 years. I’ve worked at Stockman Livestock for the past 10 years as one of the head men managing people to help sort cattle. I work for farmers and ranchers taking care of their cattle. I know how to get the job done right under pressure. I teach younger kids how to ride horses and rope. I can take on the responsibilities of multitasking as Commissioner for District 3 also. I’m a good communicator and am always willing to learn. I’m a hard worker. I will listen to the opinions of my county crew and to the residents of District 3. I want to fix the roads and to help with progress for mental health awareness in the hospital, help to keep the volunteer fire departments growing and thriving, and help in any other way that I can. I’m a hard worker that will do things right for the hard working people of my county. Please vote for me on June 28th for your Grady County Commissioner of District 3. God bless.
John Williams: District 3 Grady County Commissioner Candidate
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Featured Local Savings
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- Chick-fil-A to be in Chickasha, Blanchard weekly
- OHP: Child drowns near Ft. Cobb splash pad
- OSBI identifies two found dead at Tuttle home
- #TheGoodStuff Good Job Chickasha!
- SOFTBALL: Professional organization announces signing of Elam
- Chickasha Public Pool opening delayed
- COLUMN: Elam has made people proud
- 'Munchausen mom' gets McGirt release but feds jail her on child abuse counts
- ALC commencement ceremony honors HSE graduates
- GasBuddy: Average gas prices increase 20.8 cents per gallon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.