Grady Memorial Hospital Lobby 2220 Iowa Ave.

Grady Memorial Hospital and Five Oaks Medical Group are staffed with over forty physicians and advanced medical practitioners representing family medicine, pediatrics, podiatry, pain management, orthopedics, surgery, urgent care, women’s services and 3-Dimensional Mammogram Technology.
In recent months, Grady has expanded its surgery department alongside Dr. Amish Patel to include two new surgeons: Dr. Robert Buchanan, M.D., and Dr. Luke Toho, M.D., both bringing a wealth of knowledge, expertise, and positivity to the hospital.
Dr. Robert Buchanan graduated from medical school in 1983 from Southwestern Medical School in Dallas, Texas, and was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha, ranking #20 out of 300 students. Dr. Buchanan and his wife, Frances recently moved to the Chickasha community, and are thrilled to be back living in a friendly, independent rural community. Dr. Buchanan and Frances enjoy watching movies together, and raising their two dogs, Smokie and Shadow.
Dr. Luke Toho was born and raised in Hinton, Oklahoma, and graduated from Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth College in 2015. During his residency, he was selected from 125 residents to receive the, “Outstanding Resident of the Year” award in both 2017 and 2020. “It’s exciting to have the opportunity to come back to Oklahoma, and I’m fortunate to have found a position at Grady Memorial so close to home. My surgical training has taken me from New Hampshire to California, and during that time, I’ve realized the quality and character of Oklahomans is unrivaled. I’m looking forward to service the local community, and getting to know the people of Chickasha” (Dr. Toho).
Another significant contribution to Grady Memorial Hospital is the addition of its new entity, Chiropractics. Dr. Rory Troub, D.C. trails the way in opening her practice to service the community and promote physical wellness. Dr. Troub, born and raised in Chickasha, graduated from Saint Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Dr. Troub’s practice specializes in musculoskeletal conditions such as back and neck pain, headaches, sports injuries, pregnancy, pediatrics, chronic conditions, and general discomforts. Dr. Troub is currently taking new patients, and was recently accepted to take Blue Cross and Blue Shield and Medicare patients.
Grady Memorial Hospital strives for excellence and being a part of the daily community of Chickasha and surrounding areas. To learn more about any of these services, please call (405) 224-2100.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.