Lisa Hannah:
Hello! My name is Lisa Hannah, and I am seeking re-election to the office of Grady County Court Clerk. I have lived in Grady County since the age of four and attended and graduate from Chickasha Public Schools. I also have a degree in accounting from the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma. I began my career in the Court Clerk’s Office on August 1, 1984. In 2014 I was appointed to Court Clerk when Lois Foster retired. In 2016 I received my Court Clerk Certification from the Oklahoma State University County Officers Training Program. I am currently working on a committee to unify the accounting codes for all Court Clerk’s Offices across the state of Oklahoma. I am married to Royce Hannah and we have 2 daughters, Elizabeth Holt and Ashley Hannah. Royce and I are members of College Heights Baptist Church where Royce serves as deacon. I have dedicated my life and career these past 36 years to serving the wonderful people of Grady County and I would love to continue to do so!!
Editor's Note: A second Grady County Court Clerk candidate, Damon Logue, did not respond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.