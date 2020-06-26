Kirk Painter

KIRK PAINTER

Kirk Painter: 

Grady County Citizens,

When you go to the polls on June 30th, I would like to ask you for your support for the next four years. I have strived to form a better county government, not only for my district but for the whole county. I would appreciate your vote on June 30th. 

Kirk L. Painter

Grady County Commissioner District 2

 

Editor's Note: A second Grady County Commissioner candidate, Ron Reynolds, did not respond. 

