I am Gary Bray, candidate for Grady County Commissioner District 3.
I was born at Chickasha, Grady County. I grew up in a rural farming community Southeast of Chickasha. I graduated Chickasha Senior High and then attended the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.
My father was in the heavy equipment construction business. As a result I became a heavy equipment operator for many years. I joined the Oklahoma Army National Guard for seven years.
My decision to start a career in law enforcement began with the Chickasha Police Department. I served in supervisory capacities throughout most of my career, all patrol supervisor positions then transferring to the Investigation Division. There I was Chief of Detectives and also assigned as Internal Affairs Investigator. I retired from law enforcement after twenty-five years of service.
The position of county commissioner entails all facets of county government, working with others on various committees, board’s, businesses, vendors and budgets. I had twenty-five years experience doing the very same thing throughout my law enforcement career. Dealing with people, their needs, their requests and problems is nothing new to me.
My goal as county commissioner is to serve the people of District 3 with the respect, humility and integrity that is due them. I will address their concerns and problems from bad road conditions, maintaining top notch volunteer fire departments and being a responsible steward of you, the taxpayer’s money. It will be a top priority!
I am a born again christian. My wife and have attended the Vimy Ridge Baptist Church at Rush Springs for sixteen years.
