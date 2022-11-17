The First Presbyterian Church of Chickasha commemorated its 130th birthday on June 26, 2022 with a celebration held in the Fellowship Hall. The second part of the celebration will be when the church opens its doors for the Christmas Tour of Homes on December 3, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The church is located at 428 South 6th Street, at the corner of 6th and Minnesota.
The First Presbyterian Church traces its beginnings to June 1892, when Rev. C.H. Miller of El Reno came to Chickasha on June 28, organized a temporary board of Trustees, and presided at the election of an Elder. He then received the names of fourteen people who signified their intentions to join the new church. Services were initially held in a tent until a permanent structure, the first church in Chickasha, was completed in November of that year. The first service and formal acceptance of the organization of the First Presbyterian Church was held on December 25, 1892, with Rev. Eugene Hamilton presiding.
The current building was completed in 1922. The cornerstone of the building, was laid on November 5, 1922 and donated by the Ladies’ Social Circle.
The Daughters of the American Revolution placed a historical stone marker in front of the First Presbyterian Church in 1927. The marker reads: “THIS TABLET MARKS THE SIGHT OF THE FIRST CHURCH IN CHICKASHA, IN WHICH THE FIRST SCHOOL WAS TAUGHT; ERECTED IN 1892 BY THE PRESBYTERIANS.”
The pipe organ in the sanctuary was presented to the congregation on November 6, 1935. The dedication program of the organ contained this inscription: “This organ was made possible through the efforts of the women of the First Presbyterian Church and other donors.”
The next construction project included an educational building and the Nichlos Chapel. This completed project was dedicated on September 30, 1962.
In 1973 major repairs were made to the original 1922 building. All areas of the building, including the Fellowship Hall, sanctuary, classrooms, library, and kitchen were refinished.
The church suffered two serious fires in February and June of 1977, which were determined to be set by arsonists. Despite these setbacks, the life of the church and its service to the community continued.
As in previous years’ Advent/Christmas celebrations, the church will be adorned with Advent candles, a 12-foot Christmas tree with handmade ornaments, Advent banners made by Sunday School teachers, poinsettias, wreaths, and a vintage nativity set. A newer nativity set will also be displayed.
The chapel, main sanctuary, front entry, side entry, prayer garden and the Fellowship Hall will all be decorated for the season to welcome visitors. A generous gift of beautiful decorations from Dr. Roy and Ruth Troutt are still featured each year. The decorations include arrangements for each windowsill in the sanctuary featuring hurricane lamp globes with candles, as well as garlands for the choir railing.
A banner with the Seal of the Presbyterian Church is displayed in the side entry of the church. There are eight symbols included in the seal, a symbolic statement of the church’s heritage, identity, and mission in the world.
Also notable is a beautiful Celtic cross of wood that was made and hung in the front of the sanctuary in 1973. A Prayer Garden was established that same year, and it is still maintained today by volunteers.
The main sanctuary has beautiful stained-glass windows purchased by church members to honor loved ones or represent an organization. The first memorial window in the church was in honor of Mr. C.C. Wooster, donated by his daughter, Mrs. George Dyche.
There are various plaques of dedication throughout the building: in the parlor area for the kitchenette in memory of Mary Townsend and Mary Virgin; the elevator in the main building was installed and dedicated April 8, 1992 in honor of Jessie Kinley; the Sanctuary Doors with stained glass in memory of Mary Margaret Stoll; in the choir loft for the choir seating in memory of Carl Sikes and Mike Sikes.
Please come and visit this beautiful, historic church. Enjoy listening to organ and piano music in the sanctuary and chapel. Visit the Fellowship Hall for refreshments.
Community involvement and outreach has always been an integral part of First Presbyterian. The church is a small but dedicated congregation that continues to contribute to various causes and support the community.
Our prayer for the future is that we may continue to grow in Spirit and in Truth. A church, of course, is not a building, but a people called by God to love Him and serve Him wherever He leads. Inside these walls and out, we will endeavor to witness to that truth which sets men free, and to His name be all glory and praise! (Copied from the bulletin of Dedication Sunday, September 30, 1962)
