Eric Anderson

My name is Eric J. Anderson, and I am running for the Chickasha City Council Ward 4 seat. I am a US Army Combat Veteran, USAO Alumni and Chickasha Chamber of Commerce Ambassador. I have a background in upper-level management to include marketing, inventory, HR, account management, vehicle fleet management, customer relations and store audit and inspections.
Since joining Leadership Chickasha, I was excited to see the growth especially in the downtown area and learned a lot about the area I didn’t know. I was focused on the veteran’s groups and discovered new and larger ways to help my fellow veterans. Since chairing the Veterans of Foreign Wars Scholarship Program and hearing the comments of the younger generation, I realized that when I am thanked for my service it was for service in the 1990’s and made me want to continue to serve my community now.
My goals if elected are to ensure the continued growth and improvement of Chickasha, foster partnership between the city and local community focused groups, and uphold the Oklahoma standard that Chickasha personifies while bringing a different perspective to the city government. I would like to encourage participation by all citizens in local government and community organizations. Attending City Council and Chamber of Commerce meetings are a great way to learn what is going on in the community, express your opinions and provide suggestions for improvements. Please go to the City of Chickasha website and complete the ONWARD CHICKASHA survey. When we all become involved, we can make things better for everyone.
