If elected, what issues do you plan to focus on as we enter the new year?
The budget is definitely one of the most pressing issues we will be facing this session. With revenues down and the energy industry hurting, we must find a balance across all agencies to keep our state moving forward. Several issues that voters have raised concerns about are Driver’s License delay, education, rural health care and drug cost, and county roads and bridges funding. I plan to work on getting those issues discussed and hopefully solved in the coming years.
I have already begun working with internet companies to help find a solution to getting broadband internet to not only our cities, but also the rural communities. This goes hand-in-hand with the educational challenges we are having as many of the students are being required to do online or distance learning because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
How do you feel about the state’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Hindsight always provides a view of what we could have done better responding to Covid-19. For the most part, the state has done a solid job for what factual information was available. We will see this virus most likely be around for some time. We can’t just shut our state down until it has subsided completely. We must continue to balance health concerns with how we move forward with the opening of our economy.
What budget cuts or untapped sources of revenue can the state focus on to recover financially?
Our state budget was hit hard in 2020. It may be hit even harder in the coming years with the passage of SQ 802 as well as the Supreme Court ruling of tribal sovereignty. These two issues are a possible one-two punch to the overall financial health of Oklahoma. We must fund the healthcare expansion which is an additional cost not previously in the budget. The implications of the ruling of the Supreme Court in tribal issues are not yet fully known and could provide many obstacles in the future. It appears we have tapped-out many revenue sources for 2020 and there could be some unwelcomed budget cuts for the next few years. After visiting with several state officials recently I feel confident that we can up with a common sense approach to find our way through this challenge.
Please pick a state question—SQ 805 or SQ 814—and discuss whether or not its passage would benefit Oklahomans.
Both questions are important for voters to understand and vote accordingly to how these affect our state long term. SQ 805, if passed, is a dangerous issue that would likely provide a climate for increased criminal activity. Treating each wrongdoing as a first-time offense fosters a climate where the consequences of a person’s actions are not a deterrent to keep one from further illegal behavior. Many of the crimes this would cover are not listed as violent crimes. I think the district’s citizens would consider domestic abuse a violent crime but under current state law it is not. This State Question needs to be defeated.
