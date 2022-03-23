(No photo provided)
If elected to the Chickasha City Council I will do my best to resolve the following:
1 - For too long the Council has acted like a Homeowners Assn. Board paying more attention to trivial matters like where to park an R.V. instead of focusing on matters such as the deteriorating water system.
2 - City infrastructure. The crumbling roads and the failure of the public works dept. to finish the job.
3 - The failure of the Economic Development Council to bring meaningful job creating industry to the city.
4 - Make ALL council meetings open to the public. No more closed door meetings for any purpose.
5 - Stop expenditures like $50,000 to a bike shop and $80,000 to a privately owned building to replace an elevator.
6 - Sidewalks to nowhere.
My phone number will be posted so any resident may contact me at any time to address concerns relating to the city.
These and many other changes need to be made if Chickasha is to be relevant into the future.
