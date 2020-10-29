If elected, what issues do you plan to focus on as we enter the new year?
As the only business owner in the race, I know how to make payroll, balance a budget, and fight for what's right. I'll demand transparency in spending and hold government accountable to the people. I'll work to save our rural fire departments, senior nutrition centers, increase classroom funding, and fund the state's commitment to health care.
How do you feel about the state’s overall response to the COVID-19 pandemic?
Our state was unprepared because status quo politicians didn't want the blame for difficult but necessary decisions. We need leaders who will do what's right, not just what's popular. As mayor, I've made those tough choices for 20 years. As a former firefighter, I've walked the thin line between life and death. We've got to do better for the sake of our citizens and first responders who work amongst the pandemic everyday.
What budget cuts or untapped sources of revenue can the state focus on to recover financially?
Over the past decade, our Legislature has given away hundreds of millions in tax breaks to out-of-state corporations that don't even office here. They've robbed our County Improvements for Roads and Bridges program so they can fund bicycle paths in OKC and Tulsa. They've continually robbed Peter to pay Paul at the expense of the taxpayers in small towns like ours. I'll work to put a stop to it.
Please pick a state question—SQ 805 or SQ 814—and discuss whether or not its passage would benefit Oklahomans.
Let's get this straight: they want to take money away from health care to pay for... health care? Doesn't make a lick of sense. The Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust funds cancer and cardiovascular prevention, and that's what the status quo wants to take away from. The Legislature has proven they can't be trusted to do what they say, and SQ814 has no guarantee that the money would be spent on what it's intended for. I encourage people to vote no to giving the Legislature a blank check.
