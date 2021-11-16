Cory and Tamara Powell (107 Caulder Dr.)
- Provided
-
-
This home at 107 Caulder Drive was built in 1973, by original owners Red and Ruth Ivy. Red was a visionary for his time and launched a statewide search in 1971 for an architect who could make his innovative idea of the perfect family home a reality. Red and Ruth settled into the home with their children Janelle Ivy Powell, Paul Ivy (of Phoenix) and Pamela Ivy Bell (of Norman), where they remained for the duration of their lives. Attorney Red Ivy was a prolific character in Chickasha History, in which there is never a shortage of colorful stories to be shared. His daughter Pam said that he often referred to the home as "Ivy Manor," which should likely not surprise those who knew him personally. His wife Ruth was a proud Honorary Member of the Junior Social Workers of Chickasha. This rich tradition continues with current owner, Mrs. Powell, who transitions into honorary status with JSW in the spring of 2022. Ruth passed away in 1996 and upon the passing of Red Ivy in 1999, their daughter Janelle and her husband Authur "Toby" Powell took possession of the Ivy home. They lived in the home until their deaths in 2013 and 2014. In December 2014, their son Cory Powell and his wife Tamara took on the property and began to tackle it's much needed and extensive renovations. The home was very much a snapshot back into time and provided for plentiful photographs and family stories that could be shared with the family's fourth generation, who now also reside in the home. The Powell's and their children: Ivey, a Freshman at the University of Central Oklahoma; Isabel, Valedictorian, Riverside Indian School Class of 2022; Carson, Junior, Thunderbird Youth Academy and Farris, a seventh grader at Anadarko Middle School, are both happy and proud to showcase the Ivy home and it's rich history for this year's Tour Of Homes.
Tags
Trending Video
This Week's Circulars
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Graveside funeral service for Brent Hughes, 70, of Chickasha, OK will be held at 11:00am, Friday, November 12, 2021 in the Fairlawn Cemetery in Chickasha. Buster Sides will officiate. Brent Ray Hughes was born the son of Clifton and Bonnie Hughes on May 16, 1951 in Chickasha, OK. He died on …
Memorial service for Kevin Hair, 65, of Chickasha, OK will be held at 2:00pm, Saturday, November 13, 2021 at the Southern Oaks Church of Christ in Chickasha. Floyd Kevin Hair was a well loved father, son and brother. He was such a good brother-in-law that he just had to be called "brother." …
Most Popular
Articles
- Realtor Marla Howell, 65, passed away
- Chickasha City Council approves 80-foot sign variance for Starbucks
- Grady Memorial Hospital gives pandemic, vaccine update
- BASKETBALL: Am-Po's Harris finds 'perfect fit' with Science & Arts
- SPIRIT: Dibble picks up state title
- Grady Memorial CEO says vaccine mandate may hurt rural hospitals
- Chickasha City Council reconsiders sign variance for Starbucks
- Chickasha Chamber holds ribbon cutting for Legendary Bicycles
- CLASS A FOOTBALL: Minco takes down Mooreland at home
- Grady County Veteran’s Day program highlights fellowship, respect
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.