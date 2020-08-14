A four-year-old child from Chickasha was hospitalized after a collision near Lone Grove in Carter County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that the crash occurred at about 9:15 p.m. on Thursday night. The pickup departed the roadway on SH-53 West for an unknown reason. The pickup then traveled 190 feet off the road and struck a tree.
The driver, Earl McCourt, Jr., 60 of Ardmore, was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City via AirEvac. He was admitted with internal injuries.
The unnamed child was transported by AirEvac to OU Children’s Medical Center. He was admitted with head injuries.
Allan Torralba, 27, of Chickasha, was a passenger in the pickup. He was not injured.
The cause of the collision is pending investigation.
