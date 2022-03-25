The Wrecking Ball Film Festival is for those who don’t break—or break best—under pressure.
This 24-hour video race seeks teams of creators who can translate a list of prompts, props and line of dialogue into a short film.
The team leader of each group will receive instructions at 11:59 p.m. on April 8. The deadline for the two-to-five-minute film is 11:59 p.m. on April 9.
The Wrecking Ball Film Festival is led by Chickasha filmmaker and owner of Intellego Media, Reagan Elkins, and USAO Art Professor and Director of Art Wrecker, Jordan Vinyard.
Participants may signup between April 1-8 at the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce (221 W. Chickasha Ave.) or Canadian River Brewing (121 W. Chickasha Ave.) during business hours.
Entrants may also sign up during the final hours, just before the mania begins, between 5 and 10:30 p.m. on April 8. Signup is $5 per person.
See the signup sheet with rules for the contest here.
Prizes include $1,000 for first place, $500 for second place and $250 for third place.
The winners will be announced at Art Wrecker on April 16. There will be top 10 viewing followed by “Brews and B-Rolls” at Canadian River Brewing.
Contact wreckingballfilmfestival@gmail.com or jvinyard@usao.edu for more information.
The Wrecking Ball Film Festival is sponsored/organized by Intellego Media, the Chickasha Economic Development Council, Canadian River Brewing Co., Nesbitt Gallery and Science and Arts.
