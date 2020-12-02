Sand, salt and plowing operations continue this morning across the Oklahoma Panhandle and northwestern Oklahoma due to slick and hazardous road and bridge conditions across several counties due to continuing snow and precipitation.
Travel is discouraged at this time in Harper, Ellis and Woodward counties due to heavy snow and slick and hazardous conditions. Motorists are advised to use extra caution and plan additional travel time in Cimarron, Texas, Beaver, Major, Dewey, Blaine and Woods counties. Those who can delay travel in these areas are encouraged to do so. Crews will continue round-the-clock salt/sand and plowing operations until highways are clear.
Additionally, light snow is starting to impact I-40 travel in Caddo County in western Oklahoma west of the Oklahoma City metro area and ODOT crews are continuing to pre-treat in areas of the storm's possible path of precipitation. Those areas with plowing crews on standby include Grady, Cotton, Jefferson, Love, Murray, Carter, Stephens and Comanche counties and along the southern portion of I-35.
View www.okroads.org for a map of current closures and snowplow cameras to check conditions before traveling.
NOTE: This office will provide a conditions update at 4 p.m. today.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:•Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
