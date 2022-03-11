Oklahoma Department of Transportation and Oklahoma Turnpike Authority crews report moderate to heavy snow and freezing precipitation continues to impact highways and turnpikes in parts of Central, South Central, Northeastern and Eastern Oklahoma. Conditions.
Highways in the Oklahoma Panhandle and Western, Southwestern and North Central Oklahoma range from wet to slick in spots while highways in other areas are slick and hazardous. Crews continue plowing and salt and sand treatments in affected areas. Roadways in Southeastern Oklahoma remain clear.
I-35 in from the Kansas state line to Logan County has clear, but wet driving lanes. Through Central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area, I-35 is considered slick in spots. From south of Oklahoma City to the Texas state line, I-35 is slick and hazardous.
I-40 is slick and hazardous through Central Oklahoma and slick in spots in western and eastern parts of the state.
Turnpike conditions in North Central, Northeastern and Eastern Oklahoma range from snow-covered to wet. Turnpike crews continue monitoring, treating and plowing as needed on affected routes.
Conditions are expected to improve as the winter precipitation moves out of the state through the afternoon. Motorists are advised to continue to use extra caution and expect black ice and refreezing toward the evening hours.
Check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
- Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
UPDATES will be provided as conditions change.
