Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews report improving highway conditions statewide heading into the evening commute, however, motorists should remain cautious and watch for potential slick spots in northwestern, northcentral, northeastern, southcentral and southeastern Oklahoma,
The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas are mostly dry and clear, however, crews continue to monitor for slick spots into the evening.
The I-35 southern corridor continues to have intermittent slick spots and light snow flurries falling in some locations, while the I-40 corridor is mostly clear and dry at this time. The southern portion of the US-69 continues to be impacted by a light mist in the area and motorists are advised to use extra caution along the corridor.
Motorists are reminded to drive for conditions as they can rapidly deteriorate with such low temperatures. Drivers who must be out are reminded to plan extra travel time, drive for conditions and lower their speed. Check road conditions at https://www.okroads.org or on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
