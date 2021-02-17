While portions of the state continue to receive snow and others are seeing clearing skies, most highways and interstates in the state remain snow covered and slick. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews are out plowing to clear lanes and treating with materials as needed. Travel remains highly discouraged at this time.
Some more heavily-traveled thoroughfares might have one driving lane cleared, motorists should not become overconfident on these stretches as intermittent slick patches are still present and traveling too fast could lead to a crash. In many cases, the lanes adjacent to the clear lanes are still snow packed and slick as well.
Due to continued extremely low temperatures, dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in this winter weather event.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews report that interstates and major corridors such as I-35, I-40, I-44, US-75 and US-69 continue to have slick and hazardous conditions, especially with the new snowfall and continued frigid temperatures.
The Oklahoma City and Tulsa metros also report snow-packed roadways, and caution should be used on bridges, overpasses and when entering or exiting highways.
Plowing operations continue in all areas of the state except the panhandle to clear snow-packed roadways. Drivers should give these mobile operations plenty of room to maneuver for everyone's safety. Stay at least 200 feet behind these vehicles as they plow and place salt and sand.
Slowing down, driving defensively and continuing to use extra caution are advised for those who absolutely must travel. Conditions are not expected to improve until temperatures rise.
Crews will continue around-the-clock operations throughout the day and until all highways and interstates are clear, which will take time.
Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, if travel is absolutely necessary, drivers should:
Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
