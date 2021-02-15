The top challenges for travel this morning remain continued light to heavy snowfall in areas across the state resulting in continued snow-pack on highways that are slick and hazardous in spots. Drifting and blowing snow is creating visibility problems in multiple areas of the state, especially along the I-35 corridor.
Dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in the storm. Travel remains highly discouraged at this time.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue around-the-clock plowing operations, however, extremely low temperatures continue to hamper removal of snow pack and slick spots on highways. These conditions persist statewide varying by county. If travel is necessary this morning, extra caution should be used on bridges, overpasses and when entering or exiting highways.
Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro highways are snow covered with slick and hazardous conditions and blowing snow due to earlier rounds of snow and frigid temperatures.. Motorists who must be out should expect significant travel delays.
Southcentral and southern Oklahoma highways are snow packed and slick in spots with light to heavy snow falling and wind-driven drifting causing visibility issues. While northbound and southbound I-35 has one lane clear in each direction between Davis and Wayne, the rest of the southern corridor is snow packed with slick and hazardous spots. Blowing snow is expected to lower visibility and impede travel throughout the early morning hours.
The I-40, I-44 and US-69 corridors also remain snow packed and slick in spots and visibility is hampered in areas by blowing snow.
The continued cycles of snow storms can hamper plowing and clearing operations, causing slick areas to develop quickly and poor visibility due to winds. Crews will continue plowing operations until highways are dry and clear, which potentially could be a significant amount of time.
Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, if travel is absolutely necessary, motorists are asked to:
Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
