While the sun may be shining in many areas of the state, extremely frigid temperatures and continued snow fall are preventing much change in condition at this time. In general, highways remain snow-packed and slick and hazardous in spots across the state.
Dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in the storm. Travel remains highly discouraged at this time.
The areas with the most improvement are in western and northwestern Oklahoma and the Panhandle, which are seeing lanes clearing in some locations. However, slick spots and a thin layer of packed snow remain in several counties along with some areas of drifting snow.
Northcentral and southcentral Oklahoma highways continue to be snow-packed and slick in spots with crews working to push drifts back from driving lanes. Highways in Logan and Payne counties are seeing some clearing but slick spots remain while the Oklahoma City metro counties have at least one lane open on most highways, but remain snow-packed and slick in spots.
The eastern half of the state is seeing light snow fall north of the I-44 corridor where highways already are snow covered with slick conditions. There remains snow accumulation on highways in southeastern Oklahoma with a light snow falling in Latimer, LeFlore and McCurtain counties, which will continue to impact road conditions.
Interstate corridors continue to be impacted by these conditions with US-69 in southern Muskogee County slick in spots and I-40 remains snow-covered and slick across much of the state.
I-35 remains snow-packed and slick and hazardous along most of the corridor with blowing snow causing drifts in some locations. Ramps and overpasses are slick in some areas.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue around-the-clock plowing operations until highways are clear and dry, however, extremely low temperatures continue to hamper removal of snow pack and slick spots on highways. These conditions persist statewide varying by county. If travel is necessary today extra caution should be used on bridges, overpasses and when entering or exiting highways.
Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, if travel is absolutely necessary, motorists are asked to:
Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.