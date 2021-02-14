Conditions range from light snow flurries to heavy snow with drifting across Oklahoma highways this afternoon, causing further travel delays. Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue around-the-clock plowing and clearing operations and are asking the public to delay travel heading into the evening as this is likely to be the worst point for conditions since the start of the storm.
Dangerous and life-threatening situations could occur should drivers become stranded in the storm. Travel is highly discouraged at this time.
Both the Oklahoma City metro area and Tulsa metro area remain snow covered with slick spots, however, conditions are expected to worsen overnight especially on elevated surfaces.
The I-35 southern corridor remains mostly snow-packed in the left lane and conditions are expected to deteriorate as snow continues to fall. I-40 and US-69 both are seeing light blowing snow in many areas and remain slick in spots.
Southeastern Oklahoma is receiving light snow and crews continue plowing operations. Bryan and Choctaw county highways have at least one lane cleared. Southwestern and south-central Oklahoma are experiencing a range of conditions from light snow and slick spots to hard blowing, drifting snow with snow-packed highways, slick spots and low visibility.
Blowing snow with slick and hazardous spots will continue to hamper clearing operations and visibility for travel statewide, particularly in northwestern Oklahoma and the Panhandle.
In sharing an update from the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority, the Turner Turnpike/I-44 is closed just east of Oklahoma City due to a multi-vehicle incident. Westbound traffic is being diverted to the Kickapoo Turnpike and eastbound Turner Turnpike traffic is being diverted to I-35.
Crews will continue plowing operations until highways are dry and clear, which potentially could be a significant amount of time.
Current highway and interstate conditions can be viewed with an interactive map at https://www.okroads.org and also on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, if travel is necessary, motorists are asked to:Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
Be patient and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
