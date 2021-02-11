Additional snowfall continues to affect highway conditions in the northeastern, eastern, southeastern and southwestern portions of the state. Highways in these areas are mostly slick in spots, with bridges and overpasses being the most likely areas to cause issues for drivers.
Motorists are reminded that highway conditions can rapidly change as new bands of freezing precipitation move through the state and temperatures remain below freezing. If travel is absolutely necessary, motorists must use extra caution and drive for the conditions.
Conditions in northeastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro area, continue to improve throughout the morning. Highways in Okmulgee, Wagoner, Delaware and Mayes counties remain slick and hazardous.
Highways in northern and central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area are dry. Crews will continue to monitor highway conditions and treat areas where refreezing occurs.
I-35 and I-44 in southern Oklahoma are seeing light snow flurries and drivers should expect slower travel in this area.
The I-40 corridor is now experiencing light snowfall in western Oklahoma and between Shawnee and Henryetta.
The US-69 corridor is slick in spots and seeing travel delays between I-44/Will Rogers Turnpike and McAlester.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue to treat slick spots, especially bridges and overpasses, and will continue around-the-clock operations until highways are clear and dry. Crews have plenty of salt and sand supplies on hand to continue meeting highway safety needs across the state.
Drivers who must be out should use extra caution, especially on elevated structures, and be alert to changing weather conditions. Check road conditions at https://www.okroads.org or on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:•Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
