Freezing drizzle and mist continues to adversely affect highway conditions in the northeastern, eastern, southeastern and southern portions of the state. Highways in these areas range from slick in spots to slick and hazardous.
Motorists are reminded that highway conditions can rapidly deteriorate as freezing precipitation continues to fall and temperatures remain below freezing. If overnight travel is absolutely necessary, motorists must use extreme caution and drive for the conditions. Drivers are reminded to slow down when approaching bridges and to avoid hard braking or sudden movements.
Northeastern Oklahoma, including the Tulsa metro area, continues to see freezing drizzle and deteriorating conditions. Highways are very slick and unnecessary travel is discouraged in this area.
Highways in northern and central Oklahoma, including the Oklahoma City metro area are dry. Crews will continue to monitor highway conditions overnight and treat areas where refreezing occurs. Drivers should still use extra caution.
While conditions along the I-35 and I-44 corridors have slightly improved, crews are still treating slick spots on the interstate, especially on bridges and overpasses. Drivers using these highways can expect slow travel speeds and delays.
The I-40 corridor between Shawnee and Sallisaw is slick in spots and slow travel can be expected.
The US-69 corridor continues to see travel delays between Big Cabin and Eufaula.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation crews continue to treat slick spots, especially bridges and overpasses, and will continue around-the-clock operations until highways are clear and dry. Crews have plenty of salt and sand supplies on hand to continue meeting highway safety needs across the state.
Drivers who must be out should use extra caution, especially on elevated structures, and be alert to changing weather conditions. Check road conditions at https://www.okroads.org or on the Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:•Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
- Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
- Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
- Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
