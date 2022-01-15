Light winter precipitation and blowing snow is reported in parts of northeastern, eastern and southwestern Oklahoma as highway and turnpike crews continue to monitor conditions and treat slick spots as needed. While roadways in these areas are mostly wet, drivers should be extra cautious at bridges and overpasses, which freeze and can become slick first.
In northeastern Oklahoma, very light snow is falling in Delaware and Ottawa counties and roadways are slick in spots in these areas, as well as in Craig and Mayes counties. Crews continue to closely monitor conditions as another round of winter precipitation is predicted to move through the area later on Saturday.
In eastern Oklahoma, light snowfall is reported in Adair County and highways in the region range from wet to slick in spots.
Light snow is also falling in Caddo, Comanche, Grady and Stephens counties. Roadways here remain clear and crews continue to monitor conditions.
Highway and turnpike crews in other parts of the state, including the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas, remain on standby and are prepared to begin road clearing operations as conditions warrant.
Drivers should closely follow the weather forecast and check current road conditions on the interactive travel map at www.okroads.org or through the free Drive Oklahoma mobile app.
REMEMBER during snowy and icy conditions, motorists are asked to:
• Stay about 200 feet behind road clearing equipment; crews need room to maneuver and can engage plowing or spreading materials without notice.
• Allow extra space between vehicles to provide adequate distance for braking.
• Be aware of "black ice," which looks wet on the roadway but is a thin layer of ice.
• Be patient, plan trips ahead and allow extra time in reaching destinations.
