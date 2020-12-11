Winter weather advisory, chance of snow on Sunday
NOAA

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a winter weather advisory for a large portion of Oklahoma this weekend. 

In Grady County, this includes Chickasha, Tuttle, Blanchard and surrounding areas. 

The advisory timeline is from midnight on Saturday until 6 p.m. on Sunday. 

Precipitation will begin to fall late Saturday night into Sunday. Snow is expected in northern and central Oklahoma, with a rain/snow wintery mix in the southern region. No ice accumulation is expected, although slippery road conditions are possible, according to NWS. 

In Chickasha, Saturday night temperatures will reach a low of 31 degrees. The chance of snow will increase from 30% on Saturday night up to 90% on Sunday. On Sunday night, there is a 50% chance of snow with a chilly low of 19 degrees. 

