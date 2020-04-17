There will be an opportunity to honor a Chickasha teacher Tuesday.
Grand Avenue Elementary announced on its Facebook page that Brandon Willis has been named District Teacher of the Year and will be honoring him on Tuesday in the parking lot of Bill Wallace Early Childhood Center.
There will be what the school is calling a "mini parade" for Willis at 2:30 p.m. According to the school, those wanting to honor Willis can line up in the parking lot before 2:30 p.m., and a teacher will be there to lead the way.
The school is inviting those wanting to celebrate to decorate their vehicles and make posters in honor of Willis.
