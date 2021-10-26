There are plenty of opportunities for trick or treaters to fill their bags around the county this Halloween.
Grady Memorial Hospital is going to kick off the frightful festivities on Thursday, Oct. 28 with a drive-thru Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the hospital parking lot. Costumes and treat buckets are encouraged.
On Oct. 29, the Chickasha Golf and Country Club will be offering a “Haunted Golf Cart Ride” between 7 and 11 p.m. The cost is $5 for children 9-years-old and under and $10 for people 10-years-old and up. There is also a costume contest for patrons 21-years-old and up in the bar.
The Chickasha Chamber of Commerce will hold Neewollah from 5 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30 on Chickasha Ave. The S’Blended Cup Coffee Truck near 1st St. will help parents amp up for the evening. Chickasha First will have a Storybook Alive Walkthrough in the 200 block. Trick or treaters can collect candy from local businesses and make their way down to the Chickasha YMCA where a Children’s Carnival will be held.
After Neewollah, boys and ghouls may want to stick around for an out of this world haunted house courtesy of Science & Arts’ ArtWrecker Studio at 222 W. Chickasha Ave. “Horror Planet” is an alien-themed haunted house that will be open from 7 to 10:30 p.m. Admission is $10 at the door. Science & Arts will also have a Trunk or Treat between 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. in the Oval Parking lot on the south end of the USAO campus.
Bible Baptist Church at 226 S. 29th St. in Chickasha will have a Fall Festival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 30. There will be hay rides, a costume contest, face painting, pumpkin painting, inflatables and games.
Chickasha’s door to door trick or treating will take place on Halloween, Oct. 31, according to the Chickasha Chamber of Commerce.
