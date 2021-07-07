The fireworks have fizzled but plans are already underway for Chickasha’s fall events.
On Tuesday, the Chickasha City Council approved a request from Johnny Trammell with the Rock Island Ride Committee, to hold Annual Rock Island Ride on Oct. 2.
The starting point for the ride will be the Rock Island Depot at 8:30 a.m.
Riders will choose between five routes, which vary in difficulty, from a “10 mile town tour” for beginners or families to “65 miles very hilly” for more advanced riders seeking a Saturday morning challenge.
Online registration for the event will open on July 30. Those who want to register should search “Chickasha’s Rock Island Ride” on Bikereg.com. Riders may also view maps of the routes on the site.
Proceeds from the Rock Island Ride benefit the Chickasha community. Last year, the Chickasha Emergency Food Pantry, Mobile Meals of Chickasha and the Salvation Army received $3,000 each from the Rock Island Ride Committee.
The Rock Island Ride will take place alongside the Rock Island Arts Festival and the Oklahoma Food Truck Championships.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.