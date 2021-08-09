Public Works is repairing broken water valves today, which may result in water outages for customers in the area from 24th St. east to 16th St. and from Grand Ave. south to Carolina Ave.
Water outages possible in Chickasha today
- City of Chickasha
Laura Ann Spangler Howard, 77 of Laramie, WY was called home to be with her family in Heaven on Wednesday July 21, 2021. She was born on June 3, 1944 in Chickasha,OK to Orby and Mabel Spangler. Ann graduated from Chickasha High School. She married her husband Michel Don Howard on September 2…
