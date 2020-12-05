The Washita Theatre was lit up like a Christmas tree on Friday night for a special screening of The Imaginaries’ “Hometown Christmas” video.
Husband and wife duo, Maggie McClure and Shane Henry opened the evening with a live show of original Christmas songs and covers of holiday favorites.
Local leaders, community members and music video extras made up the limited capacity audience.
Jim Cowan, Economic Development Council Director, interviewed McClure, Henry as well as Reagan Elkins of Intellego Media to give the audience a behind the scenes glimpse of the filming process.
Elkins said the lyrics of the song resonated with him.
“I was like, holy cow, this is my childhood. This is the Festival Light. I’m thinking about walking down that bridge. I’m thinking about walking downtown, going in antique stores with mom,” Elkins said.
The video was shot entirely in Chickasha with several scenes depicting the Festival of Light and nostalgic stops on Chickasha Ave. The Washita Theatre got to play its former role as movie theater, with “It’s a Wonderful Life” on the marquis. In another shot, a snow machine was used to create a “White Christmas” in the middle of the Oklahoma summer. And, thanks to the cooperation of owner Nigel Dunham, a pickup truck was pulled inside the Canadian River Brewing Co., which used to be the Marcum Motor building.
The Hometown Christmas song and video have garnered national and international attention with its heartfelt message. In addition to hitting the Christmas single charts, the song and video have been in rotation in stores and restaurants, McClure said.
The Imaginaries will be the Grand Marshals of the Lighted Christmas Parade tonight at 7 p.m. on Chickasha Ave. At 8 p.m., the band will perform an outdoor concert after the parade in front of the giant leg lamp.
The band was scheduled to play a live show at the Tower Theatre in Oklahoma City. However, the in-person show was cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, the Imaginaries will be performing via livestream at 8 p.m. on Dec. 11. Proceeds from the livestream will go to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma. Visit towertheatreokc.com.
The Imaginaries will play a final holiday show via livestream at 8 p.m. on Dec. 16 on the Rockwood Music Hall Facebook page. Visit rockwoodmusichall.com for more information.
