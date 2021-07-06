The Chickasha City Council invites residents of Ward 3 to attend a Ward Meeting on Monday, July 12, 2021. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall.
Ward Meetings are an opportunity for residents of a ward to meet their elected officials and share ideas about the future of Chickasha. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting for the ward they live in. Residents may send questions or concerns they would like addressed at the meeting to info@chickasha.org.
Ward 3 Council Members are Dr. R.P. Ashanti-Alexander and Oscar Nelson.
The meeting for Ward 4 will be on August 9. Wards 1 and 2 had meetings in May and June, respectively.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.