The Chickasha City Council invites residents of Ward 2 to attend a Ward Meeting on Monday, June 14, 2021. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, located on the second floor of City Hall.
Ward Meetings are an opportunity for residents of a ward to meet their elected officials and share ideas about the future of Chickasha. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting for the ward they live in. Questions may be sent ahead of time to info@chickasha.org.
Ward 1 Council Members are Clark Van Dyck and Georgianne Hebblethwaite.
The meeting for Ward 3 will be on Ward 3 – July 12, and the meeting for Ward 4 will be on August 9.
