The Chickasha City Council invites residents of Ward 2 to attend a Ward Meeting on Monday, May 9, 2022. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Shannon Springs Bathhouse.
Ward Meetings are an opportunity for residents of a ward to meet their elected officials and share ideas about the future of Chickasha. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting for the ward they live in. Questions may be sent ahead of time to info@chickasha.org.
Ward 2 Council Members are Georgianne Hebblethwaite and Nate McCalla
Meetings for Wards 1, 3 and 4 will be held this summer.
