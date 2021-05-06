The Chickasha City Council is again planning Ward Meetings for each of its four wards. The first meeting will be for Ward 1 residents and will be held on May 10, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. Ward Meetings will be in the Council Chambers on the second floor of City Hall, located at 117 N. 4th Street.
Ward Meetings are an opportunity for residents of a ward to meet their elected officials and share ideas about the future of Chickasha. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting for the ward they live in.
Ward 1 Council Members are David Sikes and Brian Gerdes.
Meetings for Wards 2, 3 and 4 will be held on the following dates: Ward 2 – June 14; Ward 3 – July 12; Ward 4, August 9.
