Walmart invites customers to protect themselves at Walmart Wellness Day, a free event on Saturday, September 25. Oklahomans can receive a variety of immunizations and vaccines.
Walmart’s goal is to make getting a flu or COVID shot easy and convenient. Insurance is not required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.
During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:
- Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines
- Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide.
- Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists
Flu season begins in September, and health professionals warn this flu season could be very active as COVID-19 continues to spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older receive a flu shot each year.
Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.