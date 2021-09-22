Walmart
Walmart invites customers to protect themselves at Walmart Wellness Day, a free event on Saturday, September 25. Oklahomans can receive a variety of immunizations and vaccines.

Walmart’s goal is to make getting a flu or COVID shot easy and convenient. Insurance is not required to receive a free COVID-19 vaccination, and other vaccines are covered under most major insurance plans.

 During this free, one-day event, families can get all the below in one easy location:

  • Flu shots and no-cost COVID-19 vaccines
  • Affordable immunizations, including measles, mumps, rubella (MMR), varicella (chicken pox), HPV, tetanus, whooping cough (TDAP) and more at pharmacies nationwide.
  • Wellness resources + opportunity to talk with pharmacists 

Flu season begins in September, and health professionals warn this flu season could be very active as COVID-19 continues to spread. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months and older receive a flu shot each year.

Customers can find a free event near them at Walmart.com/wellnesshub

