Walmart to limit number of customers in store beginning April 4

Customers at the Chickasha Walmart may have already noticed the one-way entry and exit at the grocery entrance.
Beginning April 4, Walmart will be implementing new safety policies to minimize close contact.
Walmart Corporate announced on Friday afternoon that it will be begin regulating store entry this Saturday.
Only five customers per 1,000 square feet of each store will be allowed entry. This is about 20% of the store’s capacity, according to a release from Walmart Corporate.
At the grocery entrance, store associates will mark a queue and customers will be allowed to enter one-by-one and counted. Customers will be required to maintain social distance while in line.
When the store reaches capacity, customers will be admitted into the store on a one in, one out basis, according to Walmart Corporate.
Inside the store, Walmart will begin using floor markers to direct customers through the store and to help customers avoid close contact with others.
“While many of our customers have been following the advice of the medical community regarding social distancing and safety, we have been concerned to still see some behaviors in our stores that put undue risk on our people,” Dacona Smith, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., said in a release.
“We want to encourage customers to bring the fewest number of people per family necessary to shop, allow for space with other customers while shopping, and practice social distancing while waiting in lines. We’re also seeing states and municipalities set varying policies regarding crowd control – which has created some confusion regarding shopping,”
Smith said that while Walmart Corporate looks forward to normalcy, the spread of the COVID-19 requires that the company take the health of their store associates and customers into account.
“We always want people to feel welcome at Walmart, and we know that in ordinary times a store is a gathering place for members of a community to connect and socialize. We look forward to the time when that is again the case; however, we now want to prioritize health and safety by encouraging customers to do their shopping at a distance from others, then head home,” Smith said.
Walmart has implemented several policies over the last few weeks including closing at night for stocking and sanitation, temperature checks for employees, expanding leave policies and early hours for seniors on Tuesdays.
