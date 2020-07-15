Beginning Monday, July 20, Walmart is requiring all shoppers to wear a face covering while in the store.
The new protocol is in response to the spike in confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 as well as the number of mask mandates in municipalities across the nation, according to Walmart Corporate.
The retailer made the announcement on Wednesday. Dacona Smith, Chief Operating Officer, Walmart U.S., and Lance de la Rosa, Chief Operating Officer, Sam’s Club, said this will give Walmart time to inform customers, staff and implement signing and training for the new protocols.
“Currently about 65 percent of our more than 5,000 stores and clubs are located in areas where there is some form of government mandate on face coverings. To help bring consistency across stores and clubs, we will require all shoppers to wear a face covering starting Monday, July 20.”
Walmart cited CDC’s recommendations for face coverings as well as social distancing in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
Walmart will also have a Health Ambassador at a single entrance to Walmart stores. This person will be identifiable by wearing a black polo shirt. The Health Ambassador will remind those not wearing a mask of the store’s new requirement. Complementary masks will be offered to those without a face covering. Walmart Corporate said it will be looking into other solutions for those unable to comply.
“We know it may not be possible for everyone to wear a face covering. Our associates will be trained on those exceptions to help reduce friction for the shopper and make the process as easy as possible for everyone.”
